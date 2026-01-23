Broncos receive key warning from Patriots QB Drake Maye after Bo Nix season-ending injury against Bills

Drake Maye warned the Denver Broncos that he will not change his aggressive approach despite the multiple fumbles the young quarterback had in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans.

Even though Maye will once again face a top NFL defense, the MVP candidate will not be conservative. “No. I don’t think you try to change it. I think last week, if I had changed it, Kayshon (Boutte) doesn’t make that play. So, little things like that. Just knowing the time and place for it. Trying to get the ball out of my hands and just being cognizant of the edge rushers. Taking care of the football is the number one thing.”

Despite that precaution, Maye will not think twice with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line. “If we have time and have a look downfield, you know me, I’m going to take a look and take a shot.”

Drake Maye and Patriots want another Super Bowl

After Bo Nix’s season-ending injury, the Patriots are favorites to defeat the Broncos. Given this scenario, with Jarrett Stidham as the starter, many experts believe Drake Maye should be more cautious and not risk the ball the way he did against Houston.

“I just have to be better with my operation. I can improve on it. Getting out of the huddle, getting guys in the right spot and just moving with a sense of urgency. It starts with me being under center.”

After Tom Brady decided to leave New England and a failed stint with Mac Jones, no one expected the Patriots to return as Super Bowl contenders so quickly. Now, with the arrival of Mike Vrabel as head coach, it looks like the era of dominance could return in the AFC.

