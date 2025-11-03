Browns make intriguing staff change involving Kevin Stefanski to boost rookie QB Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns really used their week off to see what’s wrong with the club. Now, Kevin Stefanski has announced a major change directed toward Dillon Gabriel‘s improvement.

The Browns have not had a great 2025 NFL season. The AFC North club currently has a disappointing 2-6 record and sits at the bottom of the division.

During their bye week, the Browns decided to make a change to try to turn things around. It is crucial for them to stop the losing streak and help Dillon Gabriel in the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the change that Kevin Stefanski has made?

The Browns had their bye in Week 9, a necessary moment for the club to assess the issues that have led them to the bottom of the AFC North so far.

Like many head coaches in the NFL, Kevin Stefanski was in charge of play-calling — but not anymore. He has revealed that OC Tommy Rees will call all offensive plays from now on.

Advertisement

“These are things that I’m always looking at — what can we do better,” HC Kevin Stefanski said, via Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald. “I have a ton of trust and faith in Tommy. He’s more than capable, so excited for him. But, bottom line is, we have to just get better collectively — so that’s offense, that’s defense, that’s special teams, that’s players, that’s coaching. So, that’s our charge and that’s what we’re working hard to do.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Browns have reportedly made final decision on Myles Garrett trade as Eagles rumors swirl

It is the second year in a row that Stefanski gives up play-calling. During the 2024 season, he entrusted former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with that task.

Advertisement

Any changes at quarterback for the Browns?

Even though Kevin Stefanski has given up offensive play-calling, he has not given up on Dillon Gabriel — at least not yet.

In Week 10, the Browns will face the New York Jets. Kevin Stefanski has confirmed that Dillon Gabriel will start, meaning that Shedeur Sanders will remain the backup QB.

Advertisement