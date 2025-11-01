Myles Garrett has experienced a roller coaster in recent months with the Browns. Last February, the star defensive player requested a trade after realizing that the team was not ready to compete for a Super Bowl.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Just a month later, Garrett changed his mind and signed a historic four-year, $160 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns. Now, with the team headed for another failure, holding a 2-6 record and an ineffective offense, rumors about a possible trade have resurfaced before the deadline.

Can the Browns trade Myles Garrett?

Yes. The Cleveland Browns can trade Myles Garrett even though the player just signed a new contract with the team. What matters is that any move must happen before the NFL deadline, which is Tuesday, November 4.

In recent days, multiple rumors have indicated that the Eagles are interested in Garrett. It’s worth noting that before the start of the 2025 season, insider Jeremy Fowler had already listed Philadelphia as a possible destination.

However, according to a new report from Dianna Russini, general manager Andrew Berry has already made his final decision, and despite the defensive end being unhappy with the situation under Kevin Stefanski’s team, he will not be traded.

“Myles Garrett is not getting traded, I’m told. Teams have checked in, but as one high-ranking source texted: ‘He’s a Brown and will remain a Brown.’ The Eagles have inquired about two AFC East pass rushers: Miami’s Jaelan Phillips and New York’s Jermaine Johnson. Philadelphia remains interested in adding a pass rusher ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline.”