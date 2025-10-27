Myles Garrett shares big hint on his future with the Browns following defeat to the Patriots

Despite their unyielding energy and commitment each season, the Cleveland Browns find themselves increasingly at odds with the NFL. At the conclusion of Week 8, a disheartening 2-6 record looms over them, and the fan base is bracing for another year without playoff action. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett has subtly hinted at contemplating his future ahead of the trade deadline.

“It’s not getting any easier weekly when you keep asking the same question,” Garrett conveyed during Sunday’s press conference. “I’d trade a whole performance just for a win.”

These questions arose as Garrett, visibly frustrated with his teammates’ lackluster performances, faced the press. The Browns struggled in their matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, a pattern that has disturbingly repeated throughout this regular season.

Recording five sacks in the game, Garrett played a pivotal role in the team, despite the disappointing loss to the Patriots. Although he chose to remain with the Browns this season, his recent comments suggest a growing openness to exploring franchises with a legitimate chance to win.

Garrett shares insights on the Patriots

Amidst a challenging season for Garrett and the Browns, the star player offered candid observations following their recent encounter with their rivals on Sunday. He specifically highlighted the impressive performance of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who displayed remarkable skill on the field.

“He’s a fantastic human being…a good quarterback that’s on the path to greatness. I admire his progress. It’s gratifying to have witnessed his journey, though it’s tough to be on the losing end. It’s impressive to see how he leads his team,” Garrett commented regarding Maye’s performance.

With the current landscape, questions loom regarding Garrett’s future as he appears unsettled with the Browns. The team has struggled to regain momentum this season, casting uncertainty on the outcomes of the remaining games in the regular season.

