The Cleveland Browns have made a final decision regarding Myles Garrett after rumors of a possible trade continued to grow in recent days. According to a report by Adam Schefter, despite the player’s visible frustration during the loss against the Patriots, the star will not be moving.

“For those wondering if the Browns would consider trading Myles Garrett by Tuesday’s deadline, the answer is, in the words of one source, ‘No chance.’ The source added: ‘People have a better chance of winning the lottery.'”

The Browns have a 2-6 record and are practically out of the playoff race. They have had a season full of controversy, especially at the quarterback position, after drafting Shedeur Sanders. Now, in something unexpected, Garrett has been added to that list of situations to resolve, as teams like the Dallas Cowboys have emerged as possible suitors ahead of the trade deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much money is Myles Garrett making with Browns?

Myles Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. In that historic deal, $123 million was guaranteed money. By the way, months later, the $40 million per year benchmark that he’s earning has already been surpassed by other names like Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, and Aidan Hutchinson.

Will Browns trade Myles Garrett?

No. The Browns are not going to trade Myles Garrett despite the player’s dissatisfaction with the team’s poor results. It’s important to remember that before the 2025 season, the star defensive player released a statement saying he wanted to leave the team. However, weeks later, that desire suddenly disappeared when Cleveland gave him his massive contract.

Advertisement