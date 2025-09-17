Bryce Young gets grim prediction after Panthers’ Week 2 loss

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers suffered another defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The third-year quarterback had a solid game, but he made mistakes that put his team in a complex position and ultimately cost it the matchup.

Young went 35 of 55 for 328 yards and three touchdowns. The former Alabama quarterback was sacked three times and intercepted once, leaving the field with a 90.6 passer rating.

After suffering the second loss of the season, the alarms are sounding for the Panthers, and one analyst believes we are watching the beginning of the end of Young’s era in Carolina.

Panthers predicted to move on from Bryce Young next offseason

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport placed the Panthers at 31 in the site’s latest power rankings. While he accepted that Carolina showed interesting things during the 27-22 loss to the Cardinals, Young’s mistakes put them in a complex position. Despite showing promise at the end of 2024, Young’s start to the campaign hasn’t been overwhelmingly positive.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers

“After his solid stretch run last year, it looked like the lightbulb might be coming on for the first overall pick in 2023,” Davenport wrote. “But for every good play he’s made in 2025, there have seemingly been two bad ones—the kind that cost teams games. At this rate, Carolina will be using a top-five pick on a quarterback in 2026.”

Young’s career has been a rollercoaster so far. He went from disappointing everybody in 2023 to being benched for Andy Dalton in 2024 to then winning his starting role again down the road. Many thought coach Dave Canales could bring a spark to his career, but Young has looked good, not great, so far.