Stats show Bryce Young continues intriguing late-season trend

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young didn’t have the best 2025 NFL season, but the final stretch of the year shows that he is trending in the right direction. The Panthers have had ups and downs during the campaign, but remain in the race to win the NFC South.

They came out victorious in the Week 16 duel against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking the lead of the division with two games left. Carolina will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 before visiting the Buccaneers in the season finale.

Young’s team has secured big wins over the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, showing that they can beat anybody on a good day, but have also lost twice to the New Orleans Saints, the worst team in the division. The quarterback continues to make strides and recent numbers should make Panthers fans dream.

Bryce Young is heating up at the right time

After resurging following his benching in 2024, Bryce Young is doing the same this season. He has dealt with injuries this time, but his late-season performances show that he is evolving. Panthers analyst Edgar Salmingo Jr. shared on Tuesday that Young was one from Weeks 1-10, ranking low in most QB stats, including turnovers and total touchdowns.

Bryce Young, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers

From Week 11 until this point, he ranks first in fumbles (last fumbled in Week 11), fifth in interceptions and fourth in total touchdowns.

It’s been argued that the Panthers must move on from Young at the end of the season, but he is on the verge of taking his team to the postseason. The Seahawks (12-3) aren’t an easy opponent by any means, but the Panthers have shown they aren’t an easy win for anybody.