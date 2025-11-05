Trending topics:
Bryce Young joined exclusive group with undefeated record

Bryce Young is silencing the critics once and for all.

By Ernesto Cova

Third-year quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers escaped Lambeau Field with a hard-fought, close win against the Green Bay Packers (16-13) in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season. 

Young continues to evolve, and while it wasn’t the prettiest win, he led his team to the fourth win of the season, bringing their record to 5-4 and keeping them in the race for the NFC South division. 

Young faced a tough Packers defense, going 11 of 20 for 102 yards against one interception. The former Alabama quarterback still took his squad to the promised land against the then-No. 1 seed in the NFC. In doing so, Young joined an exclusive club of players undefeated since the start of October. 

Bryce Young remains undefeated since the start of October 

After finishing September with a 1-3 record, Young put the Panthers in a solid position to compete. The player went 4-0 in October, meaning he’s one of three quarterbacks without a single loss since the start of last month. 

Young, alongside Drake Maye (5-0) and Bo Nix (5-0), is one of the only three quarterbacks undefeated since the start of October. 

The Panthers started the month with a win over the Miami Dolphins (27-24). They followed up with another one-score win over the Dallas Cowboys (30-27), followed by a low-scoring battle against the New York Jets (13-6). Most recently, they beat the Packers.

In the middle of that, they clashed with the Buffalo Bills. Andy Dalton didn’t stand a chance against the AFC East squad, losing 40-9 in Week 8. 

