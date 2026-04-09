Buccaneers strengthen defense with Kemon Hall, as Baker Mayfield commands offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a bounce back year after an underwhelming 2025. Now, as they hope for a Baker Mayfield resurgence year, they also added depth on the secondary with the signing of Kemon Hall.

Reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hall signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. Hall played for the Titans in 2024, where he played just four games. He had previous stints with the Chargers and Cowboys.

Hall will be a depth piece, as the Buccaneers saw how their last season was hampered by injuries. He will back up Benjamin Morrison and/or Zyon McCollum. He could also slot in the nickel to back up Jacob Parrish.

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Baker is in charge of repairing the offense

The offense was also very injured, including Baker Mayfield who was certainly challenged by his health. Still, he played throughout the season hurt. The task is now to make the offense a fearsome unit once again, even if Mike Evans won’t be there anymore.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mayfield will use Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and Emeka Egbuka as his primary receivers, with Tez Johnson as a very solid WR4. Add that to a great running game featuring Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell, and the tools are there to reignite the offense.

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Tampa Bay is facing high pressure

After four seasons of dominance in the NFC South, the Bucs had a losing record and lost the division to the Carolina Panthers. They fired their offensive coordinator, Todd Bowles is in the hot-seat as a head coach, and now they lost the best wideout in franchise history.

Hence, it’s a team that must have a good season, and that needs to go back to win a very achievable division. After all, the NFC South has two teams in rebuilding (Saints, Falcons), a volatile team in the Panthers, and the Bucs, that if they manage to stay healthy, are far and away the best team out of the four.