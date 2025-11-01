Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles gives concerning update regarding Baker Mayfield’s key weapon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is hugely depleted. Todd Bowles, head coach of the team, just gave very bad news regarding one of the best weapons Baker Mayfield has on the roster.

Everyone has been awaiting the return of wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who was an incredible weapon last season. However, a neck injury has sidelined him all year.

Bowles spoke with ESPN and said, “I don’t know what getting better means as well because they say it’s not like you can see inside the neck and say, ‘Well he’s moving it a lot better.’ I’m sure he can turn it, but it’s just a matter of the bones healing the right way, and those are such difficult bones to judge inside the neck. And I’m not in a medical profession, but he’s coming along. I think he’s in good spirits, and I think he’s getting a lot better. I just don’t know how close.”

Jalen McMillan should be a top-tier weapon

McMillan ended up with 461 yards last season and a whopping eight touchdowns. His real explosion came from Week 9 to Week 13 where he had 316 of those yards and seven of the touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McMillan also had a 77.4% catch rate from Week 9 to Week 13. He emerged as a brilliant player but the neck injury suffered during preseason seems to be more serious than previously thought.

Other injuries are harming the WR corp of the Bucs

McMillan is not the only missing piece in that wide receiver room. Mike Evans will miss most of the season with a broken collarbone. Chris Godwin is still not fit with a fibula injury.

Hence, it’s third string receivers playing with Baker Mayfield right now. Even rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka is dealing with different physical situations. It’s rookie Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard right now as the best options available.