Bucs know who’s to blame for their loss to the Bills

Perhaps one of the most entertaining and unpredictable matchups of Week 11 unfolded in Orchard Park, where the Buffalo Bills managed to navigate the tough challenge posed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a game that featured constant lead changes, Josh Allen and his squad ultimately came out on top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The league’s reigning MVP, despite turning the ball over on a few occasions, ultimately proved to be the driving force behind his team’s latest victory — a 44–32 win in a Highmark Stadium packed with Bills fans.

Todd Bowles knows that Allen was one of the main reasons his Bucs couldn’t secure a win that would have put more distance between them and their NFC South rivals.

Advertisement

“When we went after him, he made some plays in the second half,” the HC said via the team’s official website. “When we covered, he stayed in the pocket longer and beat us with his feet. He’s a great player and he did a heck of a job. Hats off to him.”

Advertisement

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Bowles’ candid self-critique

The Buccaneers managed to hold the lead at various points during the game, but in the end, their defense could do little to stop Josh Allen’s onslaught. In a postgame reflection, Todd Bowles admitted that if “you score 32 points, you’re supposed to win the game.”

see also Terry Bradshaw refuses to call Tom Brady the GOAT, makes surprising pick instead

He also stated: “Sometimes it’s coverage, sometimes it’s pass rush. But at the same time, it’s got to get fixed. We’re playing hard, but then we have lapses here and missed tackles there, and we give up big plays. That’s what happened in the second half and two times in the first half. When we’re covering, we can’t get to the quarterback; when we get to the quarterback, we’re covering wrong on the play. We’ll get that fixed going forward.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quick thinking for what’s ahead

Following a tough loss to the Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must quickly regain their footing with a pivotal three-game slate. Their immediate test is a difficult trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams, followed by two crucial home stands at Raymond James Stadium: a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and a critical NFC South divisional showdown against the New Orleans Saints. Winning at home will be key as the Bucs look to make up ground in the playoff race.

Advertisement

SurveyCan the Bucs clinch the division and secure a direct playoff spot? Can the Bucs clinch the division and secure a direct playoff spot? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE