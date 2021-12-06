Buffalo Bills play against New England Patriots for a Monday Night Football game in the Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Highmark Stadium on December 6, 2021 at 8:15 PM (ET). The most interesting divisional game of the week. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

After Bye Week 7 the Bills were destabilized and lost two of the last five games to the Jacksonville Jaguars 6-9 and the Indianapolis Colts 15-41. Their most recent game was a 31-6 victory against the New Orleans Saints.

The New England Patriots are leading the AFC East Division after they lost three of the first four games of the 2021 NFL season. But now the Patriots have a six-week winning streak and the team wants to go to Bye Week 14 with another win.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Storylines

The record is positive at home for the Bills with three wins and a single recent loss to the Indianapolis Colts 15-41. The Bills closed November with two losses and two wins, the first game of that month was a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after they had won against another Florida team, the Miami Dolphins 26-11. The Buffalo Bills are scoring an average of 29.6 points per game as the second best offense of the season and the defense is also the second best allowing only 16.5 points per game.

The New England Patriots are back with a new quarterback winning every game to come, the most recent victory was against the Tennessee Titans 36-13 at home, and prior to that victory they had won 25-0 against the Falcons in Atlanta. The Patriots haven't lost a game since Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys 29-35. The Patriots offensive line is scoring an average of 28 points per game as seventh best and the team's defense is number one allowing only 15.8 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots in the U.S.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

Buffalo Bills are favorites at home with -2.5 points to cover and -143 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a lethal offense but the visitor team have the best defense of the season. New England Patriots are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +133 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 41 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: OVER 41.



FanDuel Buffalo Bills -2.5 / -143 Totals 41 New England Patriots +2.5 / +133

