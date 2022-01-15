Buffalo Bills play against New England Patriots for a game in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Highmark Stadium on January 15 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). This will be a defensive game from start, but the home team won the last game against the visitors. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Buffalo Bills ended the regular season with a winning streak of four weeks against Carolina Panthers 31-14, New England Patriots 33-21, Atlanta Falcons 29-15 and New York Jets. The Bills are big favorites to win in the wild card round but they lost against the visitors at home during the regular season.

New England Patriots are back to the playoffs after missing the last postseason due to a bad offense strategy with Cam Newton as the starting quarterback. But Belichick knew that Mac Jones was the perfect fit for the job. The Patriots won only one game in december 2021.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Storylines

The Bills lost their first game of the regular season against Pittsburgh Steelers at home, that was a bad sign for the team, but after that loss the Bills won four straight games. The team had just two winning streaks during the 2021-22 NFL regular season, both streaks of four wins each.

Josh Allen as starting quarterback is the perfect tool for the Bills to keep dreaming of a Super Bowl and this season he has thrown for 409/646 passes completed, 63.3%, 4407 yards, 36 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and 6.8 yards per attempt.

The New England Patriots won only two games in the first six weeks of their schedule, it was a bad start for the Patriots, but the team managed to win seven straight weeks after making some offensive adjustments. Things between Week 7 and Week 13 were perfect for the Patriots, but the team won only one game of the last four of the regular season against the Jaguars 50-10.

Mac Jones played well for most of the regular season as starting quarterback with 352/521 passes completed, 67.6%, 3801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, 7.3 yards per attempt. Damien Harris is the top running back for the Patriots but he is questionable for this game against the Bills. The Patriots have 8 unquestionable status players.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Wild Card round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

Buffalo Bills are favorites at home to win by -5 points and -215 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a solid offense and positive record at home but the visitors won an on the road game against them. New England Patriots are underdogs with +5 ATS and +195 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: UNDER 44.



FanDuel Buffalo Bills -5 / -215 Totals 44 New England Patriots +5 / +195

* Odds via FanDuel