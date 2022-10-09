Buffalo Bills play against Pittsburgh Steelers today for a game in the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park today, October 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team is a big favorite, but the visitors want to try a new weapon. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bills are one of the big favorites to reach the 2022 NFL playoffs, the defeat against the Dolphins is behind them, they have nothing else to prove. Week 4 was perfect, the Bills won a heavy game against the Ravens 23-20.

The Steelers are struggling without Big Ben and the last three weeks are proof of that, they lost three straight against the Patriots, Browns and Jets. But in Week 5 things could be different as the Steelers use Kenny Pickett as a starter.

Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Kick-Off Time

Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers play for the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, October 9 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 10

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 10

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 5 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Buffalo Bills are home favorites with -14 points to cover and a 1.11 moneyline that will pay $111 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record at home. Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs with +14 ATS and 7.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 5 game is: Steelers +14.

BetMGM Buffalo Bills -14 / 1.11 Totals 45.5 Pittsburgh Steelers +14 / 7.00

* Odds via BetMGM

