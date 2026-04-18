Cardinals could select Ty Simpson amid Jacoby Brissett’s contract dispute according to Mike Florio

Jacoby Brissett is not happy with his actual contract. At first, it seemed like he had leverage because he is the frontrunner to be the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals. However, that might push the team to draft Ty Simpson instead.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Cardinals still have the third pick and Ty Simpson might be the answer at quarterback. However, Florio also states that the Cardinals “could, in theory, trade down and take Simpson in a lower spot. And there could be a team that sufficiently covets running back Jeremiyah Love to try to leapfrog the Titans at No. 4.”

With Jacoby Brissett no-showing the Cardinals workout due to his contract dispute, the Cardinals might go ahead and use their draft power to bring a young, big-time prospect like Simpson.

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Ty Simpson’s draft spot is a mystery

While he is unarguably the second-best quarterback in this draft, his actual drafting spot is not clear at all. While many regard him as a first-round pick, it will all depend on how teams address their needs, or whether they want the best player available.

Ty Simpson is making himself a lot of money right now. pic.twitter.com/9B9p8byAlk — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 11, 2025

That’s why Florio doesn’t rule out the possibility of the team trading down. However, what’s clear is that the Cardinals might have a new priority given the Brissett situation. The other QB that could start for them is Gardner Minshew, who is recovering from a knee injury.

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Is Ty Simpson NFL ready?

Viewed as a boom-or-bust player, Ty Simpson is for some analysts like Chase Daniel the most pro-ready QB in the draft. However, it’s not like Simpson has the ceiling of Fernando Mendoza, for instance.

Still, many praise his IQ, his ability to dissect defense’s weaknesses in the film room all the way to the field, and his accuracy. It also helps that Simpson played in an NFL-esque system like Alabama.