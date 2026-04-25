Cardinals won’t name starting QB despite drafting Carson Beck amid Jacoby Brissett’s uncertainty

Carson Beck‘s name was called in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals. The team’s general manager won’t name him the quarterback of the team, even if Jacoby Brissett is trying to renegotiate his contract in the middle of the offseason.

When asked about Beck’s role, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said “We just announced his name [Beck] about a half hour ago. We just want to get him in the building. We’re excited to have great competition in that room and we’ll see how it shakes out.”

New head coach Mike LaFleur also spoke on the matter with kind of a similar message. “It benefits anyone at any position to be able to sit back. Sometimes guys don’t have a choice because you have to put your best 22 on the field, so we’ll see where this all shakes out.”

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Carson Beck compared to Jacoby Brissett

While the comparison is tough to make since Beck hasn’t played a single snap in the NFL, styles are different. Brissett offers reliable, short-term stability as a seasoned starter, while Beck represents a high-ceiling prospect for the future.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals

Brissett is looking to get a new contract that resembles a payout for a starting quarterback. However, according to the general manager and head coach, he is not the starter anyway. Hence, if he wants a new contract, then he also needs to beat everyone in the QB room.

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There’s a third wheel willing to play spoiler

While the narrative goes with Brissett and Beck, a certain Gardner Minshew could very well compete with both of them. Minshew has a 17-30 record, while Brissett has a 20-45 record. Minshew has a better completion percentage, passer rating, more pass yards per attempt and yards per game than Brissett.

Also, Brissett has 76 touchdowns to Minshew’s 68, but it’s eight touchdowns in 18 more games. Hence, Minshew is very well in the mix to become the starting QB, as his numbers are better than Brissett’s, and he beating Beck could be very much in the table.