Jacoby Brissett no-shows Cardinals workout due to contract dispute

The Arizona Cardinals saw enough of Jacoby Brissett last season to appoint him as the frontrunner to be their starting quarterback for this year. However, the quarterback is not attending the first phase of the team’s offseason program.

While Brissett won’t be fined, since this work is voluntary, it gives a clear message to the team: give the QB more money, or else. The absence was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The reason, according to Rapoport is simple, Brissett’s wish is a contractual commitment that reflects a QB1 pay. As for now, he is owed a base salary of $4.88 million with $1.5 million guaranteed.

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Is Brissett’s QB1 spot guaranteed?

While Brissett is clearly the frontrunner, the Cardinals also brought Gardner Minshew, though he is recovering from a knee injury. Hence, Brissett will have competition to earn his starting spot, even if he is starting with a good leeway.

The #Cardinals current intention is to keep Jacoby Brissett as their starting QB with Gardner Minshew serving as the backup, per @Gambo987. pic.twitter.com/8h6i0pbx2G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 9, 2026

Brissett threw for 3,366 yards on 64.9% completion with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While those raw numbers aren’t bad, he still had a 1-11 record. Now, Mike LaFleur will have to decide which quarterback he will put in the starting lineup.

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The Cardinals have great players and capital to turn around their situation

Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. are a very talented receiver-duo, and Trey McBride is a top-tier tight end. Also, they have a capable running back coming back in James Conner, and reports say they could pick Jeremiyah Love after a newly-picked interest.

Hence, whether it’s Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew, they will have good company to thrive, especially as it’s Mike LaFleur coming in and calling plays. Therefore, expectations are on the rise for Arizona.