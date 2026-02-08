Trending topics:
NFL

Why do the Seahawks and Patriots have a ‘USA 250’ patch on their Super Bowl LX jerseys?

At Super Bowl LX, both the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are wearing a special 'USA 250' patch on their jerseys—but what does it mean?

By Fernando Franco Puga

QB Drake Maye of the Patriots (Super Bowl 2026)
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesQB Drake Maye of the Patriots (Super Bowl 2026)

At Super Bowl LX, both the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are wearing a special ‘USA 250’ patch on their jerseys to honor a major national milestone—but what is it?

Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. However, prior to kickoff, fans noticed a special and unusual patch on both teams’ jerseys.

The NFL partnered with the national America250 initiative to place the “USA 250” patch on both uniforms. The patch commemorates 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

*Developing news…

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
