Kyle Shanahan brutally honest on NBC Sports about 49ers struggles against Seahawks and Super Bowl losses

Kyle Shanahan is a head coach known for being honest and blunt throughout the season, and during a segment with NBC Sports he used the opportunity to openly acknowledge how difficult things have been for him against the Seattle Seahawks, a team the San Francisco 49ers have struggled to do much against.

NBC Sports gave Shanahan the floor to answer any questions about the Seahawks, and that’s when he delivered a candid remark: “I know you guys want my expert opinion, but I haven’t scored a touchdown on [the Seahawks] the last two times we’ve played them, so I don’t know how good that is.”

On how losing three Super Bowls hasn’t been easy, but could be a good sign for Shanahan: “Losing three Super Bowls hasn’t been easy, but it could be a good sign for me,” Shanahan said. “I’ve been able to be in nine of these, six with my dad, three on my own. I just look at it as, he got blown out in his first three and then won his next three. I’ve got my three losses out of the way, we get Fred back healthy, and I’ve got three wins in front of me.”

Shanahan reveals what he does after losing a Super Bowl

It was Fred Warner himself who dared to ask Shanahan what he does after a Super Bowl loss, specifically how long it takes him to rewatch the film from that championship game he coached with the 49ers. The head coach admitted he delays the process, but ultimately knows he has to go back and review it.

“I put it away completely because it didn’t go well and it’s so personal. But I always watch it the day before you guys get back. I put it off as long as I can, but the day before you guys enter the building, I’ve gotta be on top of it. I’ve gotta know what happened. I’ve gotta know how to address you guys, and I’ve gotta know how to prepare going forward.”

It’s worth remembering that Shanahan has lost two Super Bowls with the 49ers. The third Super Bowl loss came when he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, when they blew a significant lead against the Patriots (28–3) and allowed Tom Brady to win that championship game.