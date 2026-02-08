Who won the coin toss before Seahawks vs Patriots at the 2026 Super Bowl LX?

Before kickoff at Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots won the coin toss against the Seattle Seahawks, choosing to kick the football first and receive in the second half.
There’s a strange Super Bowl trend involving this moment, which many call the “Coin toss curse.” This myth suggests that the team that wins the coin toss ends up losing the game.
Even though this hasn’t always been the case, it happened a few times. We’ll have to wait and see whether the Patriots avoid the curse in 2026, or if the coin toss ends up proving the supersticious right.
The Seahawks seized the first possession of the game with an opening drive that led to a 33-yard field goal by Jason Myers. The Patriots defense still avoided a touchdown though, allowing the offense to enter the game with just a three-point deficit on the board.
