Green Day’s 2026 Super Bowl LX pregame setlist: Every song they played before Seahawks vs Patriots

The lights of Levi’s Stadium ignited as Green Day took the pregame stage, sending waves of energy through the crowd. Their set mixed fan favorites and classic anthems, setting the tone for Super Bowl LX kickoff.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Green Day performs prior to the start of Super Bowl LX.
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesGreen Day performs prior to the start of Super Bowl LX.

When the 60th Super Bowl LX kicked off, it wasn’t just the gridiron drama that commanded attention. Before the Seahawks and Patriots even took the field, a different kind of spectacle unfolded, driven by the punk‑rock energy of Green Day.

Tasked with launching the pregame festivities, the Bay Area trio—Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool—turned the opening ceremony into a nod to both their storied catalog and six decades of Super Bowl history.

More than a simple curtain‑raiser, the band’s set hinted at how tradition and rock ’n’ roll could collide on game day: a curated sequence of songs woven into the spectacle of ushering generations of MVPs onto the field, setting the tone for the big night.

What songs did Green Day play at the Super Bowl LX pregame show?

Green Day’s presence at the pregame wasn’t just symbolic: their performance was designed as both a celebration of their own legacy and a salute to the MVPs who’ve shaped the championship’s storied past.

In band statements ahead of the event, frontman Armstrong said they were “super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard”, and emphasized the honor of welcoming fans and football legends alike with their music.

The band’s set blended some of their most recognizable anthems and fan favorites into a sequence that captured the energy of both rock and athletic history. The complete setlist includes:

  • Holiday
  • Boulevard of Broken Dreams
  • American Idiot

The trio’s tribute sat alongside other pregame highlights: Charlie Puth performed “The Star‑Spangled Banner”, while Brandi Carlile delivered “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, each with ASL interpretation.

Together, these acts framed a diverse musical prelude that led into the much‑anticipated halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny — a multimedia celebration of genre, culture and performance.

