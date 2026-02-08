Green Day’s 2026 Super Bowl LX pregame setlist: Every song they played before Seahawks vs Patriots

When the 60th Super Bowl LX kicked off, it wasn’t just the gridiron drama that commanded attention. Before the Seahawks and Patriots even took the field, a different kind of spectacle unfolded, driven by the punk‑rock energy of Green Day.

Tasked with launching the pregame festivities, the Bay Area trio—Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool—turned the opening ceremony into a nod to both their storied catalog and six decades of Super Bowl history.

More than a simple curtain‑raiser, the band’s set hinted at how tradition and rock ’n’ roll could collide on game day: a curated sequence of songs woven into the spectacle of ushering generations of MVPs onto the field, setting the tone for the big night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What songs did Green Day play at the Super Bowl LX pregame show?

Green Day’s presence at the pregame wasn’t just symbolic: their performance was designed as both a celebration of their own legacy and a salute to the MVPs who’ve shaped the championship’s storied past.

In band statements ahead of the event, frontman Armstrong said they were “super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard”, and emphasized the honor of welcoming fans and football legends alike with their music.

Advertisement

Green Day performs prior to the start of Super Bowl LX (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The band’s set blended some of their most recognizable anthems and fan favorites into a sequence that captured the energy of both rock and athletic history. The complete setlist includes:

Advertisement

Holiday

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

American Idiot

The trio’s tribute sat alongside other pregame highlights: Charlie Puth performed “The Star‑Spangled Banner”, while Brandi Carlile delivered “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, each with ASL interpretation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Together, these acts framed a diverse musical prelude that led into the much‑anticipated halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny — a multimedia celebration of genre, culture and performance.