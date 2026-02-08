Patriots coaching staff: Who are Mike Vrabel’s assistants in New England?

Reaching a Super Bowl is not easy at all, which is why the work of just one person would be impossible. Mike Vrabel knows this well, which is why he carefully selected his coaching staff to support him this season with the New England Patriots.
These are the main assistants who have accompanied the head coach Vrabel throughout this NFL season, and who also have the privilege of coaching in a Super Bowl.
Offense
- Josh McDaniels, Offensive Coordinator
- Thomas Brown, Tight Ends / Passing Game Coordinator
- Doug Marrone, Offensive Line
- Jason Houghtaling, Assistant Offensive Line
- Robert Kugler, Assistant Offensive Line
- Todd Downing, Wide Receivers
- Tony Dews, Running Backs
- Ashton Grant, Quarterbacks
- Riley Larkin, Offensive Assistant
- Chuckie Keeton, Offensive Assistant
Defense
- Terrell Williams, Defensive Coordinator
- Zak Kuhr, Inside Linebackers
- Scott Booker, Safeties
- Justin Hamilton, Cornerbacks
- Clint McMillan, Defensive Line
- Vinny DePalma, Defensive Assistant
- Kevin Richardson, Defensive Assistant
- Milton Patterson, Defensive Assistant
- Mike Smith, Outside Linebackers
- Ben McAdoo, Senior Defensive Assistant
