Patriots coaching staff: Who are Mike Vrabel’s assistants in New England?

Reaching a Super Bowl is not easy at all, which is why the work of just one person would be impossible. Mike Vrabel knows this well, which is why he carefully selected his coaching staff to support him this season with the New England Patriots.

These are the main assistants who have accompanied the head coach Vrabel throughout this NFL season, and who also have the privilege of coaching in a Super Bowl.

Offense

Josh McDaniels, Offensive Coordinator

Thomas Brown, Tight Ends / Passing Game Coordinator

Doug Marrone, Offensive Line

Jason Houghtaling, Assistant Offensive Line

Robert Kugler, Assistant Offensive Line

Todd Downing, Wide Receivers

Tony Dews, Running Backs

Ashton Grant, Quarterbacks

Riley Larkin, Offensive Assistant

Chuckie Keeton, Offensive Assistant

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots.

Defense

Terrell Williams, Defensive Coordinator

Zak Kuhr, Inside Linebackers

Scott Booker, Safeties

Justin Hamilton, Cornerbacks

Clint McMillan, Defensive Line

Vinny DePalma, Defensive Assistant

Kevin Richardson, Defensive Assistant

Milton Patterson, Defensive Assistant

Mike Smith, Outside Linebackers

Ben McAdoo, Senior Defensive Assistant

