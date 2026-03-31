Chiefs, Andy Reid deliver QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury update at 2026 NFL owners meeting

Andy Reid spoke at the 2026 NFL owners meeting about Patrick Mahomes and the quarterback’s recovery process following his knee injury heading into next season. As has happened in recent weeks, the latest update appears positive for the Chiefs.

“Every player is different. I will tell you though, I would never bet against him. He’s always going to put in the time and the effort. So, he’ll always push it, but, within reason so he doesn’t take steps back. So far, it’s all been positive.”

Mahomes injured his left knee last December 14 in the final minutes of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chargers. From that point on, his estimated recovery timeline was nine months.

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Will Patrick Mahomes play in 2026 with Chiefs?

The Chiefs expect Patrick Mahomes to play in the 2026 season, but considering that his injury was serious with ACL and LCL tears, they have wanted to take a very cautious approach when discussing his rehab process. However, everything points to him being ready for Week 1.

Who is Chiefs backup QB for 2026?

Justin Fields will be the backup quarterback for the Chiefs in the 2026 season. Despite failing with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Andy Reid sees enough potential in him that, if Mahomes is not available, Fields can keep Kansas City afloat.