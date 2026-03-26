Patrick Mahomes’ report puts the brakes on Chiefs optimism after QB injury

The Kansas City Chiefs thrilled thousands of fans on social media by posting a video that shows Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball for the first time since his left knee injury last December.

However, a new report from Ian Rapoport has put the brakes on the optimism, noting that although it is a positive sign, there is still a long road ahead for the Super Bowl champion quarterback.

“It is an excellent sign for the Chiefs. That said, there’s a lot of uncertainty because he’s just three months out from a 9 to 12 month recovery. It is not just an ACL tear. It is also an LCL tear. It’s the kind of thing that sometimes takes a little longer if the knee can be a little stiff. If Patrick Mahomes is not ready in September, he is just not going to be on the field. This is a conservative and very good medical staff. That’s why they traded for Justin Fields.”

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How long will Patrick Mahomes be out?

Patrick Mahomes will be out for at least nine months according to the initial medical diagnosis given for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. The time could be shorter or longer depending on his recovery process.

When is Patrick Mahomes coming back?

Considering that the video shows him throwing a ball less than three months after his surgery, everything would seem to indicate that Patrick Mahomes would be ready to return before the start of the 2026 season.

Although what is seen in the video is a good sign, the reality is that very important aspects still need to be tested, such as his mobility and stability when throwing in real game situations.