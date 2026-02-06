Chiefs could lose longtime coach with Andy Reid in surprising move for Patrick Mahomes before 2026 season

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could continue to lose key pieces of their coaching staff heading into the 2026 season. Now, according to a report by Cameron Wolfe, the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Dan Williams.

“Arizona Cardinals have requested to interview Dan Williams for their QB coach position, per source. Williams is in Year 7 with Chiefs, last 3 as assistant QB coach. A young rising coach and key figure for Patrick Mahomes with a chance for elevation.”

If this happens, Patrick Mahomes would lose one of his closest assistants on the coaching staff. However, it is also important to remember that he will be reunited with Eric Bieniemy, his new offensive coordinator.

Chiefs could lose another coach in 2026 season

The Kansas City Chiefs could lose Dan Williams, which would add to the departure of Matt Nagy, who is now the new offensive coordinator with the Giants.

The Chiefs have already parted ways with wide receivers coach Connor Embree. Also, names like defensive quality control coach Louie Addazio and assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham are already gone.

The good news is that Andy Reid has publicly said he intends to return, and that Steve Spagnuolo is also staying on as defensive coordinator. In addition, Eric Bieniemy is a familiar face, so continuity remains at OC.

