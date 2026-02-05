Andy Reid’s key player sends clear message to Chiefs calling out Patrick Mahomes’ teammates before 2026 season

Trey Smith, a key player for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, spoke in an interview with Shannon Sharpe about the major problem his team is facing heading into the 2026 season. According to the offensive lineman, there was a lack of accountability in the locker room last year.

Now, with the arrival of Eric Bieniemy on Andy Reid’s staff as offensive coordinator, that must change. “You got a guy like Eric Bieniemy coming in, obviously Coach Reid, he lets us be men out there. But, at the same breath, we have to be more accountable for ourselves with that freedom and respect that he’s given us. For us, it’s standard. Getting back to that standard. Being right.”

The Chiefs are trying to become Super Bowl contenders again after a disappointing season. Bieniemy returns home after working as a running backs coach with the Chicago Bears following the departure of Matt Nagy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chiefs lose longtime coach for 2026 season

The Kansas City Chiefs lost Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator. The assistant was looking for an opportunity as a head coach, but after not finding one, he decided to sign as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants to help John Harbaugh.

For that reason, the arrival of Eric Bieniemy is highly anticipated in the locker room, although Smith admitted that much of the success will depend on the players trying to follow Patrick Mahomes’ leadership.

Advertisement

“Pat’s coming off an injury. I know he’s going to attack it with everything he has. That’s who he is. He’s a competitor. So, just being the best version of ourselves that we can be.”

Advertisement