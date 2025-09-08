Chiefs HC Andy Reid reveals significant injury update on Xavier Worthy with a three-word message

The Kansas City Chiefs’ debut in the new NFL season clearly left a negative mark on multiple fronts. Not only did they suffer a loss to the Chargers, but head coach Andy Reid also lost one of his key offensive weapons, Xavier Worthy, to injury.

The chaotic play in which the talented wide receiver collided with Travis Kelce — forcing him to leave the field immediately — raised concerns throughout the franchise. At first glance, and based on the footage, the injury appeared to be more serious than initially expected.

Once the final test results confirmed a shoulder dislocation, HC Reid addressed the situation regarding Worthy’s recovery. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via his official X account (formerly Twitter), the team will evaluate him “day-to-day.”

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid describes Xavier Worthy as “day-to-day” talking to reporters, an indication that the plan is to rehab and attempt to play with a brace — rather than immediate surgery. Some good news initially,” the insider reported via @RapSheet.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

A long road to recovery for Worthy

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ season opener was a costly one, as star WR Xavier Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder in a collision with Travis Kelce. The injury, which occurred just moments into the game, is a significant blow to an already thin Chiefs receiving corps.

While an exact timeline for his return remains undetermined, initial reports suggest Worthy could be sidelined for several weeks. However, with a high risk of re-injury, the team will likely be cautious, and surgery still remains a possibility that could end his season.

Mahomes’ other options

With Worthy now ruled out for at least the short term, Patrick Mahomes will have to rely more heavily on his veteran receivers, such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquise Brown.

What’s next for the Chiefs?

vs Philadelphia Eagles, September 14

@ New York Giants, September 21

vs Baltimore Ravens, September 28

@ Jacksonville Jaguars, October 6

vs Detroit Lions, October 12

