The Kansas City Chiefs will start their 2023 NFL season against the Detroit Lions, but maybe without Travis Kelce on the field. How does Patrick Mahomes perform without his best partner on the field?

In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs made a life-changing decision in the NFL Draft. The team selected Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick, and the quarterback has already proven to be an elite player.

When Patrick Mahomes played his first complete season in 2018, he immediately found out who would be his best partner. Travis Kelce has been a remarkable weapon for the quarterback since his arrival, creating one of the most lethal couples in the entire league.

Chiefs: What are Patrick Mahomes’ numbers without Travis Kelce on the field?

With just two days away from their 2023 season debut, the Chiefs received really unfortunate news. Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday’s practice, and his participation in Week 1 against the Lions is in jeopardy.

Unfortunately, the news also has a major impact on Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback throws for 8.2 yards per attempt with Kelce on the field but only 7.2 without him.

As for Mahomes’ quarterback rating, it drops 14 points when he doesn’t have Kelce available as a possible target, decreasing from 79 to 65. These are worrying numbers leading up to their Week 1 game.

Will Travis Kelce miss the entire 2023 NFL season?

Even though the Chiefs may not use Travis Kelce for their season opener against the Lions, it is unlikely that the tight end will miss another week due to this injury, so his 2023 season is not at risk.