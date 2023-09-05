After several months of waiting for the 2023 NFL season, it has finally arrived. The kickoff will feature the Kansas City Chiefs against the Detroit Lions, but unfortunately, the AFC West team might not have a key player for this game: Travis Kelce.

Once again, the Chiefs are seen as the top contenders to win this year’s Super Bowl. They want to get the Vince Lombardi trophy in back-to-back seasons, and it is crucial for them to have their complete roster to fight for it.

The team’s offense is undoubtedly one of the best in the entire league. Travis Kelce is Patrick Mahomes’ top partner on the field, but the quarterback might not have him available for their season opener against Detroit.

ALERT: Travis Kelce could miss the Week 1 game against the Lions

Unfortunate news has arrived at the Chiefs’ facilities today. Travis Kelce, their star tight end, suffered a hyperextended knee during the team’s practice on Tuesday, a fact confirmed by head coach Andy Reid.

With two days away from their season opener against the Lions, it is uncertain if Kelce will be ready to play. “(Travis) Kelce hyperextended his knee today, so we’ll see how it goes for Thursday night,” Andy Reid told reporters.

How many Super Bowls have the Kansas City Chiefs won?

Throughout their history, the Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls: 1969 (IV), 2019 (LIV), and 2022 (LVII).