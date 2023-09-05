The Kansas City Chiefs must solve Chris Jones’ contract problems soon. Ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL season, the defensive tackle has now posted a cryptic tweet amid his holdout, and fans are raising doubt about it.

The 2023 season will start with the Super Bowl LVII champions facing the Detroit Lions in the first Thursday Night Football of the year. However, the Chiefs might not have their complete roster for their kickoff.

Chris Jones, their star defensive tackle, is not attending the team’s training camps. He wants a lucrative contract extension to join the squad again, but his future is completely uncertain as of today.

Chris Jones holdout: The four-time Pro Bowler posts cryptic tweet

The 2023 season will start with a very attractive game between the Chiefs and the Lions. Unfortunately for the reigning champions, they might not be able to have one of their best players on the field for Week 1.

Chris Jones is still holding out from the team’s practices, and he just posted a cryptic tweet amid this situation: “I’m more motivated than ever!” the defensive tackle wrote.

Some fans believe this post suggests he may have received a contract extension offer and could end his holdout soon. However, there is no official information yet, and time is running out for the Chiefs ahead of the 2023 season.