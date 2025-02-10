Super Bowl LIX will be hard to forget for the Kansas City Chiefs, who were completely outplayed by the Philadelphia Eagles on the national spotlight. Therefore, Patrick Mahomes is already looking forward to the 2025 NFL season.

Speaking to reporters in his postgame press conference, Mahomes took full responsibility for the Chiefs‘ 40-22 loss in New Orleans, where he had three turnovers and got sacked six times.

“I feel like I didn’t play to my standard, especially with the struggles that I had early in the season,” Mahomes said, acknowledging that he has work to do for next year. “There’s things that I have to get better at, and they kind of showed today on the biggest stage.”

Mahomes’ admission about his mistakes against the Eagles also serve as a warning to the rest of the NFL, as the Chiefs star vowed to bounce back next season: “I’m going to find a way this offseason to combat what defenses are doing to me as far as rush lanes and different coverages that they’re playing.“

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Patrick Mahomes aiming to improve as NFL opponents continue to grow

The Eagles defense haunted Mahomes for much of Super Bowl LIX, forcing two interceptions and a fumble with multiple sacks. The Chiefs quarterback, however, knows that he must be ready to overcome these kinds of opponents to stay at the top.

“That’s the beauty of football. You can never be satisfied with just coming out there and playing, thinking you’re going to have success, year in and year out. These defenses are going to continue to get better, so I have to get better. I take a lot of ownership in that,” Mahomes said before warning, “I want to hopefully come back and play better football next season.”

Mahomes feels completely responsible for Super Bowl LIX loss

Mahomes had already lost in a Super Bowl in 2021, when his Chiefs were dominated by Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Mahomes admitted not long ago that loss still haunts him, but he feels even more responsible for the latest defeat to the Eagles.

“When you give a team 14 points, especially a really good football team, a Super Bowl football team, then not a lot of good things,” Mahomes explained. “That’s why I take ownership in this loss more than probably any loss in my entire career because I put us in a bad spot. Even though we put up some stats at the end of the game, those stats didn’t really matter because we had already lost the momentum.”

