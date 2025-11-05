Chiefs part ways with rookie to bring back familiar face from Super Bowl wins

Unlike previous years, the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t involved in a big trade before the deadline in 2025. Instead, the front office made just a simple transaction on Tuesday by bringing back a familiar face from the team’s last two Super Bowl wins.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News reported that Kansas City re-signed veteran defensive lineman Malik Herring to the practice squad. To make room for him, the Chiefs reportedly parted ways with rookie wide receiver Jimmy Holiday.

Herring, 27, had been waived on October 29 as the Chiefs needed to clear space for the return of Mike Pennel, who made his way back to Arrowhead after a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Malik Herring extends his time with Chiefs

A part of the Chiefs since joining the team as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft, Herring has played in 28 regular-season games and made 4 postseason appearances during his time in Kansas City, which included Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024.

Malik Herring during a Chiefs game.

Herring recorded one tackle in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, capping off a year that saw him post 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass defensed during the regular season. The Georgia Bulldogs product has stayed around since then, though he spent more time with the scout team in the last two years.

Rookie WR Jimmy Holiday removed from practice squad

Herring’s return has another player’s fate, with Holiday paying the price. Also undrafted in 2025, the Louisiana Tech product spent the offseason in Kansas City and managed to avoid the roster cuts in August to make the practice squad.

Holiday recorded three catches in four targets for 60 yards in preseason, but other than that, he couldn’t show much with the Chiefs. His release may not determine anything though, as Herring was also cut before being brought back.