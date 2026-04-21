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Justin Fields sees similarity between Chiefs, Steelers after joining Kansas City

Justin Fields had a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now he will be under the command of Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Justin Fields #2.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesJustin Fields #2.

Justin Fields has everything it takes to be a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs during this new stage of his career. During his early interactions with his teammates, he noticed a winning mentality that reminded him of his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Just the winning, to be honest, finding ways to win. Just having that culture, similar to when I was in Pittsburgh, just that winning mindset. You can tell why that happens,” he said via Nate Taylor on X.

His most recent stint with the Jets clearly did not go as expected. A dip in his performance, combined with injuries, made his time in the Big Apple fall short of expectations.

Now, in Chiefs Kingdom, Justin Fields will look to rediscover his best form. Can he finally claim his first title since entering the NFL?

Justin Fields or Patrick Mahomes? Andy Reid’s final decision

Andy Reid faces a pivotal decision for Week 1 of the 2026 season as Patrick Mahomes continues his recovery from surgery on torn knee ligaments sustained late last year. While Mahomes has expressed a firm goal to start the season opener with “no restrictions” and is already participating in meetings and weight training, Reid has emphasized a strategy of extreme caution to avoid rushing his franchise star.

See also

Chiefs reveal Andy Reid’s priority positions for 2026 NFL Draft

In the event that Mahomes is not 100%, the Chiefs have reinforced their quarterback room with Fields, who is expected to take the majority of first-team reps throughout the offseason programs. Ultimately, Reid’s choice will hinge on Mahomes’ progress during the final training phases in August, with Chris Oladokun and Fields standing by as the primary insurance policies to lead the offense until the MVP is fully cleared for contact.

Kansas City Chiefs’ opponents in 2026

Meanwhile, as the first moves begin to take shape in Chiefs Kingdom and with the upcoming NFL Draft approaching, these will be the opponents that Andy Reid’s team will face starting in Week 1:

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