Chiefs trade with Browns to draft Mansoor Delane: Kansas City’s updated picks in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs made an early move in the 2026 NFL Draft to acquire Mansoor Delane. Here are the Chiefs’ updated picks after acquiring the No. 6 overall selection from the Cleveland Browns.

The first big trade of the 2026 NFL Draft was executed by the Chiefs. Andy Reid’s team acquired the No. 6 overall pick from the Browns, surrendering three draft picks to move up.

Kansas City gave up the 9th, 74th, and 148th overall picks in exchange for the No. 6 selection. They still hold another first-round pick at No. 29, which was originally acquired from the Rams.

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Round 1, No. 6: Mansoor Delane, CB (LSU) — Acquired from Cleveland

Round 1, No. 29: Acquired from LA Rams

Round 2, No. 40: Acquired from LA Rams

Round 4, No. 109: Original Pick

Round 5, No. 169: Acquired from LA Rams

Round 5, No. 176: Compensatory Pick

Round 6, No. 210: Acquired from LA Rams

*Developing news…