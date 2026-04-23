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Chiefs trade with Browns to draft Mansoor Delane: Kansas City’s updated picks in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired the No. 6 overall pick from the Cleveland Browns to draft Mansoor Delane. Here are the updated picks for the Chiefs in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mansoor Delane, new CB of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesMansoor Delane, new CB of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs made an early move in the 2026 NFL Draft to acquire Mansoor Delane. Here are the Chiefs’ updated picks after acquiring the No. 6 overall selection from the Cleveland Browns.

The first big trade of the 2026 NFL Draft was executed by the Chiefs. Andy Reid’s team acquired the No. 6 overall pick from the Browns, surrendering three draft picks to move up.

Kansas City gave up the 9th, 74th, and 148th overall picks in exchange for the No. 6 selection. They still hold another first-round pick at No. 29, which was originally acquired from the Rams.

  • Round 1, No. 6: Mansoor Delane, CB (LSU) — Acquired from Cleveland
  • Round 1, No. 29: Acquired from LA Rams
  • Round 2, No. 40: Acquired from LA Rams
  • Round 4, No. 109: Original Pick
  • Round 5, No. 169: Acquired from LA Rams
  • Round 5, No. 176: Compensatory Pick
  • Round 6, No. 210: Acquired from LA Rams

*Developing news…

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
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