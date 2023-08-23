Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years. As a consequence, many experts have started a huge debate to determine if this is a new dynasty or not.

Of course, the big challenge for Andy Reid and his players is to win a second consecutive trophy to shut down any possible doubt. In the NFL, the last team to do it were the New England Patriots (2003 and 2004).

That’s why, especially after the retirement of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes has been recognized as his heir in the NFL. However, a big controversy with a star defensive player could change those championship plans.

Chris Jones sends a huge warning to the Chiefs

A few months ago, Chris Jones was a finalist to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the NFL and became a key factor for the Kansas City Chiefs recording 15.5 sacks. He was sensational in the playoffs too.

Currently, the defensive tackle has one season left in his four-year, $80 million contract signed in 2020 and wants to be paid as a top player at the position. That’s why Jones didn’t report to the start of training camp.

The negotiations are far away from being over as both parts have different numbers in mind. Though Jones gets a $50k fine for each day he misses at training camp, the star is ready to be out for a much longer period of time.

After fans asked him on X when he could return and if he was aware of the cost in salary terms, Chris Jones had a surprising answer on two different messages. “Week 8. I can afford it.”

So, even if that decision would cost him $1.1 million per game, the defensive tackle ‘hinted’ he is indeed willing to do it. Whether this is a tactical move or not, only time will tell.