Travis Kelce suffered a bone bruise in practice just two days before the Chiefs‘ 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in their season opener. This absence marked a rare occurrence for Kelce, who hadn’t missed a game due to injury since 2013, when he underwent microfracture surgery, ending his season after playing just one game.

Kelce recently addressed his knee injury that sidelined him for the team’s season-opening game during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The star tight end confidently expressed “the knee is 100%, and I’m not even thinking about it anymore. I felt like an absolute idiot not being able to be out there for my team.”

This marks significant news for the Chiefs considering his importance to the offense. Specially for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, having his best asset on the field could be a huge difference moving forward after the issues shown by some of their wide receivers. In Kelce’s return against the Jaguars in week 2, he demonstrated the impact he has mainly in the red zone.

How Did Travis Kelce Play Against the Jaguars?

Kelce has already made his triumphant return to the field in last Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Despite this matchup provoking troubles to the Chiefs, they were able to secure an important 17-9 road victory.

The stats showed how hard it was to be an impactful player in his first match of the season as Kelce contributed with just four catches for 26 yards. On top of his production with the ball, he was also subject of two penalties. They returned with a win, but their performance wasn’t smooth.

However, Kelce played a crucial role even with his limited touches. One of his catches was in the endzone for a touchdown that gave them the victory. What’s best for the fans is having the star ready to compete without any impediment.

How Old Is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is 33 years old.