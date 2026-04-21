Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid reaffirms Justin Fields he’s trusted to play quarterback

Justin Fields arrived this offseason as the ideal backup for Patrick Mahomes. However, head coach Andy Reid believes he has everything it takes to be a quarterback the Kansas City Chiefs can trust.

“I mentioned at the owner meetings,” Reid reaffirmed to the press, “that we didn’t bring him to be a gadget guy — although he can do every gadget there is. We didn’t bring him in to do that.

“We brought it in [because] he’s a legitimate quarterback — a starting quarterback — in the National Football League, and we’re lucky enough to have him here. If that’s the role that he plays early in the season, we have full confidence that he can do a great job with that.”

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Building confidence with Justin Fields

Although both Justin Fields and Andy Reid have been around the league for some time, this will be the first time the coach has him under his command. So far, everything is going as expected.

Justin Fields #7

“I appreciate Justin and the way he’s gone about everything so far,” the coach remarked. “He’s been great with everything. I don’t know him as well as I will have known him once we get through a few weeks here, but I like from afar what I’ve seen. I like when I’ve met with him what I’ve seen.”

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Fields will, however, reunite with Matt Nagy, with whom he previously spent time in Chicago. “I will get to know him better as we go forward,” Reid also added, “but I like what I’ve seen so far. I also had the heads up by Matt from when he had him in Chicago on how he’s kind of wired — and that was all positive.”

Who will start in Week 1 for the Chiefs?

Although Andy Reid recently stated that Patrick Mahomes is ‘doing great’, he remained cautious about his recovery and the possibility of him being the starter in Week 1 for the Kansas City Chiefs. In this scenario, the situation could open the door for Justin Fields to start the season with his new team if his teammate is not available.