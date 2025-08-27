Chiefs wide receivers: Kansas City’s WR depth chart with Rashee Rice suspended

The NFL has confirmed Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension to start the season, with the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver accepting the penalty, causing a significant loss for the offense led by head coach Andy Reid.

The suspension is justified because Rice violated the league’s personal conduct policy, sources told ESPN. The Chiefs wide receiver pleaded guilty to two felonies related to a street racing incident that caused a multi-car crash.

A judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail and five years of probation for the accident after he pleaded guilty to causing bodily injury. Finally, the hearing that was scheduled for September 30 will not take place, as the player has accepted the penalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chiefs’ WR depth chart in 2025

With Rice’s suspension, the Chiefs’ wide receiver group for the first six weeks of the NFL season will consist of Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals, Tyquan Thornton, Jason Brownlee, and Nikko Remigio.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Advertisement

Rice had a strong rookie year with the Chiefs in 2023, but he missed most of the 2024 season due to a knee injury that kept him off the field. Now that the receiver is healthy, the Chiefs will be without him until Week 7, when the franchise faces the Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertisement

see also Rashee Rice gets harsh NFL sanction in negative twist for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

How many games will Rice miss?

With the six-game suspension, Rice will miss the Chiefs’ Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. In addition, the other five games are: Week 2 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, Week 3 against the New York Giants, Week 4 at home against the Baltimore Ravens, Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Week 6 at home against the Detroit Lions.