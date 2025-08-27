Rashee Rice gets harsh NFL sanction in negative twist for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Rashee Rice will not be available for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to start the 2025 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the wideout is accepting to serve a six-game suspension, starting from Week 1.

“Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is accepting and will serve a six-game suspension to start the 2025 regular season, per sources. The NFL and NFLPA are working to finalize the settlement, which will end Rice’s disciplinary limbo and make him eligible to return Week 7 vs. Las Vegas,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Adam Schefter of ESPN anticipated this situation earlier on Wednesday, letting everyone know that the NFL was seeking a lengthy suspension for the wideout at the start of the season:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“NFL is aiming for at least a potential six-game suspension for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, sources tell ESPN. The suspension would kick in at the start of this season.“

Rashee Rice celebrates a touchdown.

Advertisement

Why is Rashee Rice being suspended?

This represents a negative turn of events for the Chiefs, since a previous report suggested Rice would be available for the first four games of the year with his hearing scheduled for September 30. However, it turned out that the NFL had no intention of further delaying its decision on the wide receiver, who was involved in a multi-car crash last year in Texas.

Advertisement

see also Travis Kelce’s father makes strong prediction about Chiefs TE, warning rest of the NFL

A Dallas County judge sentenced Rice to 30 days of jail time and five years’ probation for that accident after he pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, Schefter reported that Rice’s hearing with the NFL would take place on September 30. That would have allowed Reid and Mahomes to continue counting on the wideout at least until that date, enabling Rice to play in the first four weeks of the season.

Rice to serve suspension earlier than expected

However, the outlook has completely changed in Kansas City. With his camp and the NFLPA agreeing to a six-game suspension, there is no need for arbitration later in the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Adam Levitan of Establish The Run notes, serving the suspension at the start of the campaign may make more sense for Rice and the Chiefs. Later in the season, injuries often pile up, and wins start to matter even more.

Which games will Rashee Rice miss in 2025?

Still, a six-game suspension at the start of the 2025 NFL season will leave Reid and Mahomes without one of their top weapons against tough opponents. Rice will be unavailable for the season opener in Brazil against AFC West rivals Los Angeles Chargers before missing the Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City. He will also be out against the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Week 1: Chargers (in Brazil)

Week 2: Eagles

Week 3: at Giants

Week 4: Ravens

Week 5: at Jaguars

Week 6: Lions

Advertisement

When will Rashee Rice be eligible to play again?

Rice will clear his suspension after the first six weeks of the 2025 NFL season, making him eligible for the Chiefs’ Week 7 game against division rivals Las Vegas Raiders on October 19 at Arrowhead.