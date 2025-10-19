Is Rashee Rice playing today for Chiefs vs Raiders in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season so far has been marked by inconsistency—not just in on-field performance, but also in the numbers. As they prepare for the upcoming matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Andy Reid is hoping to have most of his roster available, including wide receiver Rashee Rice.

One of Patrick Mahomes’ key offensive weapons missed the first six games of the season due to an off-field suspension, but now, pending on the head coach’s decision, he’ll finally be available at Arrowhead.

Rice was active throughout the past week leading up to the game, taking part in all drills alongside his teammates—showing clear signs that his desire to contribute right away remains as strong as ever.

“I’ve been looking forward to this, I think it’s been 380-something days since I have played in a regular-season game,” the former SMU standout stated to the press before this crucial game vs. Raiders. “I mean, it’s been a long time coming,” he also added. “The time is finally here.”

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs tries to run past Patrick Mahomes.

What happened to Rashee Rice?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice missed the first six games of the 2025 season as he served a suspension for violating the NFL‘s Personal Conduct Policy. The ban stemmed from his role in a multi-car crash in March 2024, where he pleaded guilty to felony charges including racing on a highway and fleeing the scene. Rice has now been officially reinstated and is set to make his anticipated season debut this Sunday.

A key clash against the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ Week 7 clash against the rival Las Vegas Raiders is a pivotal opportunity for the reigning AFC champions to establish their season momentum.

Currently sitting at a modest 3-3, a victory would push the Chiefs above the .500 mark for the first time this year at 4-3, providing much-needed stability in the AFC West race.

Adding to the drama, the contest marks the highly anticipated return of star wide receiver Rashee Rice from his six-game suspension, injecting a significant potential boost to a Chiefs offense that has shown flashes but is still looking for consistency as they try to secure a crucial divisional win at Arrowhead.

