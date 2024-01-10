Chiefs will have a secret weapon to help them defeat the Dolphins in the playoffs

The Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL season is here. One of the most interesting matchups is the one between the Chiefs and the Dolphins, but Kansas City might have a secret weapon to use that Miami wouldn’t know how to counteract.

The final stage of the 2023 season has arrived. Twelve teams will compete in the Wild Card round for a spot in the Divisional round where the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers await.

In the AFC, a highly anticipated game features the Chiefs against the Dolphins. Both teams are regarded as genuine contenders, yet Kansas City holds a huge advantage that Miami should be wary of.

Chiefs will have a massive advantage against the Dolphins

The Chiefs were able to clinch their eighth-straight AFC West title this year. They have built a very competitive roster in recent years, hoping to defend their status as Super Bowl champions in the best way possible.

On the other side are the Dolphins, who drastically fell in recent weeks: from being a team that scored 70 points against the Broncos to losing control of the AFC East and entering the playoffs as the 6th seed.

Due to their positions, the Chiefs will host the Wild Card game, which means a challenging visit for the Dolphins. Arrowhead is one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, but there’s another advantage that Kansas City will have and Miami should be afraid of.

According to the weather forecast, the current conditions in Kansas City at kickoff are expected to be around 5 degrees. Unfortunately, the Dolphins do not perform well at all in cold temperatures.

In their last 10 games where the temperature has dropped below 40 degrees, the Dolphins have gone 0-10. If the forecast is accurate, the matchup in Kansas City will likely see temperatures lower than the mentioned 40 degrees.

Things get worse if we look at Tua Tagovailoa’s numbers in cold weather. While playing in games under 45 degrees, the quarterback holds a 0-4 record with a 55.5 completion percentage, a 4-5 touchdown-interception ratio, and a 71.8 passer rating (via StatMuse).

If the temperature at kickoff is 5 degrees, this would be the coldest game ever played for the Dolphins. The Chiefs are taking their home advantage to a whole different level.

What is the all-time record between the Chiefs and the Dolphins?

The Chiefs and the Dolphins will have a decisive match in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL season. Both teams aspire to continue on their path to Super Bowl LVIII, but only one will be able to advance to the next round.

Miami and Kansas City have competed in 32 games, including three postseason matches. With each team securing victory 16 times, they are set to break the tie this Saturday.