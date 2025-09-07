Chris Boswell gets ‘Terminator’ nickname from former Super Bowl champion head coach

Chris Boswell left everyone surprised with a 60-yard field goal that helped the Steelers win a tight game against the Jets. It was an exciting game from every point of view, and the kick earned him the nickname “Terminator” from Jon Gruden.

Gruden posted on X, “Chris Boswell is the freakin’ TERMINATOR! 60 yard bomb for the lead!” after seeing Boswell’s incredible field goal. The kick gave the Steelers 3 points, putting them just two ahead of the Jets, and also secured the team’s first win of the season.

Without that field goal, if the Jets had gotten the ball back, they would have likely run out the clock to win the game. After the game, Mike Tomlin said of Chris Boswell, “Our kicker is a serial k—–. He’s got a low pulse rate, and he’s ready to deliver.”

The 60-yard field goal was the longest of Boswell’s career, a mark he could likely surpass later on, perhaps by a yard or two. It was noted that the kick had plenty of distance to spare as it sailed through the goal posts.

Boswell’s Other Field Goal Marks

It’s worth noting that Chris Boswell had never before made a 60-yard field goal in his career. However, he did have two kicks of 59 yards in 2020 and 2022. Last season, his longest was 57 yards, and he had a career-high of 41 field goals on 44 attempts.

What Is Boswell’s Salary with the Steelers?

Boswell has a contract for a couple more seasons. He will earn $1.6 million this year and the same amount in the 2026 season. After that, he can become a free agent if the Steelers don’t offer him a new deal, though it’s likely he will stay with the team he has been with since 2015.

