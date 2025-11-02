CJ Stroud injured vs Broncos: Who’s his backup? A look at the Texans QB depth chart

After suffering a brutal hit while sliding down, Houston Texans‘ quarterback CJ Stroud was declared out of the game due to a concussion. Hence, the question is who’s next on the depth chart while Stroud is out?

Right now, is former starter Davis Mills under center for the Texans. If Mills suffers any issue, it would be sixth-round rookie Graham Mertz the third QB. Mills started plenty of games for the Texans between 2021 and 2022.

After that, he’s been the backup of the team. At times during his first two seasons, Mills showed some promise, but the turnovers where his biggest downfall. That, and the fact that the Texans found in Stroud a franchise quarterback.

What does Mills bring to the table?

Mills is 6-foot-4 and 225 lbs, which is a good build for a quarterback. Also, being on the team since 2021, he knows the playbook inside and out. Mills is a pure pocket passer so he needs to plant himself in the pocket.

Davis Mills of the Texans

The bad news is Houston won’t give him too much time. The Texans have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. They allow too much pressure and buy little to no time.

Mills’ career numbers indicate high risk, high regard

Mills has a career record of 5-19-1. He also has a career 62.5% completion for 6,190 yards, 35 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. While he is not as crazy as a Jameis Winston, Mills can either burn you or get burned.

The bad side of this is that he averages 7.5 yards per pass attempt. So it’s not like he is just ripping balls downfield. He does every once in a while, but what it’s telling here is that when he gets picked, he is just reading bad defenses instead of rolling the dice.