NFL

Video: CJ Stroud suffers scary hit during Texans vs Broncos

Just seconds into the second quarter between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, QB C.J. Stroud took a hard hit.

By Matías Persuh

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesC.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans.

Hearts stopped at NRG Stadium after C.J. Stroud took a hard hit during the game between the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. On a quarterback scramble, Stroud was met by defenders and went down hard, sending a scare through everyone in attendance.

As he reached the Texans’ 30-yard line, Stroud took a heavy hit from Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, a collision that left the signal-caller down on the turf. Moments later, tempers flared as players from both sides exchanged words.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported minutes later that the former Ohio State quarterback was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. “QB CJ Stroud, who took a hard hit while sliding, is headed to the locker room for further evaluation,” the insider reported via @RapSheet.

Replacements for Stroud

With franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud sidelined following a recent head injury, the Houston Texans immediately turn to experienced backup Davis Mills to take over the starting duties. Mills, who has prior starting experience for the team, offers a steady, veteran presence to keep the offense operational.

Behind him, the Texans have rookie Graham Mertz waiting in the wings as the emergency third quarterback, a player the organization views as a developmental prospect, providing essential depth in an unexpected moment of crisis for Houston’s QB room.

CJ Stroud injured vs Broncos: Who’s his backup? A look at the Texans QB depth chart

CJ Stroud’s impact on Houston’s offense

C.J. Stroud remains the undeniable engine of the Houston Texans’ offense, accounting for nearly all of the team’s passing production this season. Through seven games, Stroud has thrown for 1,623 yards and 11 touchdowns, maintaining a solid 93.7 passer rating.

His significant contribution is evident in the team’s total passing yards, with his backups combining for a negligible share of the team’s aerial attack, underscoring his irreplaceable value to the entire unit.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
