CJ Stroud sends strong warning to the rest of the NFL ahead of upcoming Texans games

Things seemed off track for the Houston Texans midway through the NFL season. However, CJ Stroud returned to the field after his absence and continued the legacy of Davis Mills, who had stepped in and filled his shoes as best as possible.

Four straight wins have put this team back in the hunt for the division—something that, just weeks ago, seemed all but sealed for the Colts. Stroud, the team’s standout player, knows they are now a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the contenders.

“We’re super dangerous,” the QB said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We lost some close games against some really good teams. If we can find a way to win some close games after Thanksgiving, we’ll put ourselves in position to do whatever we want.”

A series of unexpected results have shaken up the AFC South standings, and as of now, no team has its playoff spot secured. Can DeMeco Ryans guide his team to this coveted position?

C.J. Stroud of the Texans.

Stroud’s big comeback

Following his stint in the concussion protocol, C.J. Stroud delivered a notable performance in his return to the lineup, demonstrating why he is considered one of the league’s top young talents.

Stroud was highly active, completing 22 of his 35 passing attempts for an impressive total of 276 yards through the air. Although he did throw one interception, his ability to immediately reconnect with his receivers and move the ball downfield underscores his immediate impact on the offense after his mandatory absence.

A tough road ahead for the Texans

The Houston Texans face a demanding slate of games that will be pivotal for their playoff aspirations. Their immediate challenge is a tough road trip to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following that, they return home for back-to-back contests, hosting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and then the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. These matchups, particularly the home games, are essential for the Texans to secure wins and maintain their position in the AFC playoff race.

