Joe Flacco is the man of the moment in the NFL after leading the Cleveland Browns to a new victory that brings them closer to the playoffs. The quarterback threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-27 win over Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Three weeks ago, Flacco was comfortably sitting on his couch when he received the call from the Browns to sign him to their practice squad. With injuries to Deshaun Watson and the concussion suffered by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the veteran was given the opportunity as a starter.

The Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens is 38 years old, but in an incredible story, he is experiencing a second wind with Cleveland. Now, the team has hopes that, backed by a great defense, they can spring a surprise.

“It feels good when people have confidence in you. Whenever you’re in a locker room, you want to gain the respect of everybody. It was a lot of fun today. It feels awesome to go out there and get the win.”

Cleveland Browns name Joe Flacco their starter for the rest of the season

After another great performance for Joe Flacco, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the veteran will lead the offense permanently. It’s a massive announcement for the Browns as they control their destiny to get into the playoffs.

During the press conference following the victory against the Jaguars, a reporter asked Stefanski if he was ready to name Joe Flacco the starting quarterback going forward. The answer was immediate: “Yes.”

“Joe played well. You expect him to get better as he gets more comfortable in our system with our players. We want to be playing our best football in December. That’s our goal.”

Will the Browns make the playoffs?

The Cleveland Browns are currently the No.5 seed in the AFC with an 8-5 record. This means they control their destiny to clinch a wild card spot. However, the Browns still have a shot at the AFC North chasing the Baltimore Ravens (10-3).

Their remaining schedule is pretty favorable: Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengas. If the Browns win out, they’re in at least as the best wild card.