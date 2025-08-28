Colts GM makes clear statement on their stance with Anthony Richardson after losing QB battle with Daniel Jones

Anthony Richardson was seen as the next franchise quarterback two years ago when the Indianapolis Colts selected him fourth overall. Now that he has lost the starting spot to Daniel Jones, his future was up in the air. The team’s general manager, Chris Ballard, cleared it up.

As Joel Erickson of IndyStar reported, Ballard was asked about Richardson’s future and the GM was adamant. “We’re not trading him,” he said. The stance is very clear, even if Richardson is not playing now, the hope is not entirely lost in him.

As for now, he won’t be playing but the team is still keeping him in hopes of him developing. After all, he is still only 23 years old. He is one of the youngest quarterbacks in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What does this mean for Jones?

It means he is still on a short leash. While he was able to win the starting job right now, it’s not guaranteed he will end the season still at QB1. Jones was a sixth-round pick who also failed to deliver to the point that he got cut by the Giants. Then, he was the backup of Sam Darnold in Minnesota before signing for the Colts on March.

Daniel Jones is now the starting QB of the Colts

Advertisement

Jones hasn’t been, by any means, a starting-caliber quarterback at any point in his career. He gets the chance to become one right now with the Colts, but if he doesn’t deliver, the team might as well go back to Richardson.

Advertisement

see also From Baltimore to Indy: The 25 greatest players in Indianapolis Colts history

Where is the Colts QB room ranked in the NFL?

According to Saad Yousuf of The Athletic, the Colts are ranked second-to-last in the QB Rankings. This rankings involve the whole quarterback depth chart. They are only above the New Orleans Saints, according to Yousuf.

Advertisement

The third quarterback on the Colts is sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard. The Notre Dame product is not even considered to start above Jones and Richardson. The Colts have gone 9-8 and 8-9 the last two seasons, however, given how poor this QB room is perceived, they might win even less games this time around.