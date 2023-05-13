The Dallas Cowboys won the lottery when they selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite they traded down two spots with the Philadelphia Eagles, they were able to land the best defender in the class.

Parsons was drafted out of Penn State as a linebacker. His role there was mostly as an off-ball linebacker, making a lot of people wonder if it was the right choice. It took him almost no time to prove picking him was a home run.

His untapped ability as a pass rusher is what makes him extremely valuable for the team. That’s why last season he took most of his snaps in the defensive line. This new role also made him change his weight in the offseason ahead of a potential switch to defensive end. But Dan Quinn isn’t so sure about that being a full-time thing.

Dan Quinn opens up on Micah Parsons switching positions

It was the player who brought up the topic of his weight. He mentioned his intention of adding some weight to be able to take on the task of rushing the passer while staying healthy. Parsons’ words were interpreted as his position change from linebacker to defensive end was done, although Quinn went another way.

“He’s a pass-rushing linebacker. If you ever need position changes, come to me. What I think he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason’”, Dallas’ defensive coordinator said according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Whether it is as a linebacker rushing the passer or as a full-time defensive end, Parsons’ impact is always a big factor in the Cowboys for what he represents for the defense going after the quarterback.