Cowboys have big plans for George Pickens ahead of 2026 NFL season

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys decided to apply a non-exclusive franchise tag to George Pickens after a standout 2025 season. Amid uncertainty about the receiver’s participation in OTAs, Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged he has big plans for him.

“Hey look, GP loves it here. We love GP,” the head coach said Monday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. “We have plans for GP to be here for a long time. So, we’ll let the business side of this thing play out and see where it goes.”

Pickens might sit out of offseason activities while awaiting a possible long-term deal. “We’re still a couple weeks away,” Schottenheimer also said of organized team activities. “It’s gonna play out how it plays out and again, it’s all voluntary. So we’ll see where it goes.”

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Pickens and the rest of the franchise-tagged players have until July 15 to negotiate with their teams. These will be key moments to draw attention for both sides as they look ahead to the upcoming NFL season.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Pickens’ big 2025 with America’s Team

After being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in May 2025, George Pickens enjoyed a career-defining breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys. He quickly became a favorite target for Dak Prescott, finishing the 2025 regular season with an impressive 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns in 17 games.

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His explosive playmaking ability was on full display as he averaged 15.4 yards per catch, proving to be the elite deep threat Dallas needed to complement CeeDee Lamb. This dominant performance not only led to his first Pro Bowl selection but also solidified his status as one of the premier wide receivers in the league.

Major air weapons for Prescott

Undoubtedly, Dak Prescott can feel lucky. He has one of the most effective receiving corps in the league, as proven last season, throwing for 4,552 yards and finishing 3rd in this ranking, just behind Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

For 2026, this is the intriguing group of players who will be on the field and available for the Cowboys’ QB:

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