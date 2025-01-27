Cowboys LB Micah Parsons makes something clear about Saquon Barkley ahead of Super Bowl LIX vs Chiefs

After defeating the Commanders without hesitation at Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles secured their ticket to the upcoming Super Bowl, where they will face none other than the Kansas City Chiefs. A stellar performance by Saquon Barkley on the field generated many opinions, including one from Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

With a resounding 55-23 scoreline, the team led by Jalen Hurts showcased all their experience in this type of game, leaving no doubt about their intentions to make it to the final game of the NFL season. Nick Sirianni designed the perfect game plan for the former Giants running back, who did not disappoint his HC.

Eliminated from the contention weeks before the regular season ended, the Dallas Cowboys watched the playoffs from the outside this time. Micah Parsons, one of the talented players on Jerry Jones’ roster, was impressed by the level shown by Barkley against Washington and made a strong statement about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Dawg saquon is is best player in the NFL!.” the linebacker made his statement through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @MicahhParsons11. It’s worth noting that the Cowboys and Eagles share a division in the NFC East, something Parsons didn’t take into account when praising the RB’s performance.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys hug during warmups at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Barkley is not satisfied with what he has achieved

Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants with the sole goal of joining a franchise that was a contender for the NFL title. Luckily for him, fate played a good hand since his arrival at the Eagles, although, of course, there’s still one more step to go.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs or Jalen Hurts’ Eagles? AI predicts Super Bowl LIX winner

After the resounding victory over the Washington Commanders, the talented running back on Nick Sirianni’s roster spoke with the press and issued a strong warning to the Chiefs about what’s to come in Super Bowl LIX.

Advertisement

“The goal isn’t just getting there, the goal is to win,“ Barkley firmly stated.

Where and when will the next Super Bowl be played?

The Super Bowl finalists are set: on one side, the Philadelphia Eagles representing the National Conference, and on the other, the Kansas City Chiefs from the American Conference.

The date will be next Sunday, February 9th, and the venue will be the impressive Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints.

Advertisement